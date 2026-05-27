Bumble Bee Beats Injunctive Relief Claim In Forced Labor Suit
By Gina Kim ( May 27, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge nixed Indonesian villagers' requests to have Bumble Bee Foods change its practices stemming from their suit claiming it benefited from forced labor, ruling Wednesday the plaintiffs lacked standing since they don't say they're currently working as fishers or that the alleged practices prevented them from working as fishers....
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