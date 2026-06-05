How End Of SEC 'Gag Rule' Affects Free Speech Certiorari Bid

By Jay Dubow and Ghillaine Reid ( June 5, 2026, 4:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's decades‑old, no‑deny settlement policy has effectively come to an end. On May 8, the SEC quietly sent a final rule titled "Rescission of Policy Regarding Denials in Settlements of Enforcement Actions" to the Office of Management and Budget for review under Executive Order No. 12866....
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