DOL Gets To Argue In 11th Circ. ESOP En Banc Appeal

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 27, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit Wednesday granted the U.S. Department of Labor permission to argue as amicus in support of a seafood company in a worker-side appeal seeking to revive allegations of mismanagement of an employee stock ownership plan, which the full appellate court has agreed to consider in September....
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