Capital One Shakes 1 Plaintiff In Website Data Tracking Suit
By Allison Grande ( May 27, 2026, 11:56 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge dismissed one of two credit card applicants leading a proposed class action claiming Capital One illegally shared website visitors' personal data with Google and other third parties, finding the dismissed plaintiff hadn't demonstrated sufficient privacy harm because he applied for additional credit cards after filing suit. ...
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