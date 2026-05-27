Lady Gaga Case Saves Swift's 'Showgirl' Use, Judge Told

By Craig Clough ( May 27, 2026, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An attorney for a Las Vegas performer asked a California federal judge Wednesday to block Taylor Swift from using "The Life of a Showgirl" as their trademark infringement case plays out, while Swift's attorney said the case is on "all fours" with a similar dispute that went in Lady Gaga's favor....
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