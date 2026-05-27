CFTC Agrees To Abandon Biden-Era Gemini Crypto Settlement

By Hailey Konnath ( May 27, 2026, 11:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini have asked a New York federal court to vacate a $5 million settlement ending allegations that Gemini misrepresented a bitcoin futures contract, telling the court that the agency now believes its complaint shouldn't have been filed....
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