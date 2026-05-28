HSBC Defeats Most Claims In First Citizens' Poaching Suit
By Elliot Weld ( May 28, 2026, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has dismissed the bulk of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.'s suit against HSBC alleging the latter induced a mass resignation and misappropriated trade secrets, saying the court still didn't have any jurisdiction over some defendants and that an amended complaint had not cured issues with a previously dismissed complaint....
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