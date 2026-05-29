Your Next Litigation Hold Should Cover AI Chat Logs

By William Wright and Kate Goldberg ( May 29, 2026, 2:36 PM EDT) -- When the Delaware Chancery Court issued its post-trial opinion in Fortis Advisors LLC v. Krafton Inc. on March 16, most of the commentary that followed focused on the obvious lesson for offensive discovery....
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