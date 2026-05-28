Ex-Southwest HR Worker Alleges Race Bias, Retaliatory Firing

By Celeste Bott ( May 28, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A former Southwest Airlines employee has sued the airline in Illinois state court, claiming that her supervisor harassed her because of her race and that she was ultimately fired for reporting that disparate treatment, which included departures from standard discipline and various tasks she was expected to perform that her white colleagues were not....
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