Justices Widen Path For Confiscated Cuban Property Claims

By Daniel Connolly, Rachel Goldman and David Shargel ( May 29, 2026, 4:14 PM EDT) -- On May 21, the U.S. Supreme Court held that property confiscated by the Cuban government after the 1959 communist revolution is permanently tainted, such that anyone using that property can be liable to the U.S. national that owns a claim to it, regardless of whether the claimant's original property interest has expired.[1]...