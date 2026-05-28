GMO Trust Investors Get Final OK For $6.8M Deal
By Sydney Price ( May 28, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- GMO-Z.com Trust and buyers of the GYEN stablecoin have received final approval of a $6.8 million deal to end the buyers' claims they suffered losses when the coin was "de-pegged" from the Japanese yen....
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