Bradley Arant Adds Hatteras Sky GC To Atlanta Real Estate

By Emily Johnson ( May 29, 2026, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has brought on the general counsel of commercial real estate firm Hatteras Sky in its Atlanta office, strengthening its real estate practice with an attorney who has in-house experience focused mostly on deals involving hospitality and multifamily development....
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