Justices Urged To Probe Post-Mallory Forum-Shopping Flood
By Linda Chiem ( May 28, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Legal advocates said Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court's 2023 Mallory ruling unleashed a wave of forum-shopping by plaintiffs lawyers using states' business-registration laws to sue out-of-state companies, and that the justices should take up the case again to stop litigants from unconstitutionally interfering with interstate commerce....
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