Trump Amends $10B WSJ Defamation Suit Over Epstein Story

By Hailey Konnath ( May 28, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has filed a new version of the complaint in his $10 billion defamation suit against The Wall Street Journal over an article reporting that he sent a "bawdy" birthday letter to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, this time claiming that the reporters knew or should've known the letter didn't exist....
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