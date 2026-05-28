Ex-TD Bank Worker Admits Role In $3M Customer Fraud Scam

By Dorothy Atkins ( May 28, 2026, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A former TD Bank NA financial service representative entered a plea deal in New Jersey federal court Wednesday, admitting to defrauding bank customers and bribing an employee at another financial institution to falsify bank records to facilitate a $3.4 million fraud scheme....
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