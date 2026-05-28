Wash. Justices Float AI Hypotheticals In Hospital Pixel Case

By Rachel Riley ( May 28, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- As the Washington Supreme Court considered a group of parents' bid to revive their proposed privacy class action over a Seattle hospital's use of the Meta Pixel browser tracking tool on its website, the justices questioned Thursday whether the rise of artificial intelligence-powered chatbots carried implications for the case....
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