Tesla Tumbler Targeted In New MiiR Patent, Trade Dress Suit

By Rachel Riley ( May 28, 2026, 10:47 PM EDT) -- Stainless-steel drinkware manufacturer MiiR launched a patent and trade dress infringement lawsuit in Washington federal court on Thursday accusing Tesla of stealing its slim, cylindrical mug and lid design for the electric vehicle maker's "On The Road Tumbler."...
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