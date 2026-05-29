GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week
By Sue Reisinger ( May 29, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis says it's investing a half billion dollars into developing its own artificial intelligence platform to better serve clients. And Law360 looks at the general counsel who is guiding BP through its latest leadership crisis after the company abruptly dismissed its board chair....
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