U. Of Oregon Women Athletes Denied Class Cert. In Bias Suit
By David Steele ( May 29, 2026, 5:35 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has ruled that four proposed classes of women athletes accusing the University of Oregon of treating them unequally compared with men did not meet class certification criteria but said certifying another group later was possible....
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