DC Circ. Says Developer Lacks Standing In FAA Airport Row

By Benjamin Morse ( June 1, 2026, 1:25 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit tossed a Colorado developer's challenge to Federal Aviation Administration letters warning that proposed housing near a city-operated airport could threaten federal grant obligations, finding the developer lacked standing because it could not show the city would approve the project without the letters....
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