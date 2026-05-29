Justices Told USPTO's 'Settled Expectations' Rule Flouts Law

By Ryan Davis ( May 29, 2026, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A host of industry groups, professors, attorneys and more urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to take up Google's appeal arguing that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has exceeded its authority by using the age of patents as a reason to refuse to review them....
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