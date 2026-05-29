Binance Beats Claims It Helped Finance Hamas Terror Attack

By Joyce Hanson ( May 29, 2026, 10:53 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Friday dismissed claims by victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks in Israel that corporate entities operating the Binance cryptocurrency exchanges helped the Islamic resistance movement Hamas carry them out by letting terrorist-linked users move money on their platforms....
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