Ga. Panel OKs $1.9M Award In Holiday Inn License Fight

By Kelcey Caulder ( May 29, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A trial court rightly awarded $1.9 million in liquidated damages to the Atlanta-based company used by IHG Hotels & Resorts to franchise its Holiday Inn Express brand, the Georgia Court of Appeals said Friday, affirming the lower court's ruling in a licensing dispute over a would-be franchise location....
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