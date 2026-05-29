Judge Orders Trump's Name To Be Taken Off Kennedy Center

By Jared Foretek ( May 29, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge blocked the closure and purported renaming of the Kennedy Center on Friday, ordering President Donald Trump's name removed from the building's facade and ruling that the board of the iconic performing arts hub violated its statutory duty when it failed to fully assess the closure's impacts....
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