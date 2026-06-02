Generics Makers Tell 3rd Circ. Buyers Too Few For Class
By P.J. D'Annunzio ( June 2, 2026, 6:50 PM EDT) -- Two pharmaceutical companies embroiled in decadelong litigation over the alleged price-fixing of generic drugs told a Third Circuit panel on Tuesday that groups of drug buyers either didn't have the numbers necessary to support class certification or were not clearly identifiable....
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