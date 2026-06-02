3rd Circ. Asks NJ To Define 'Unreasonable' Gunmaker Conduct
By George Woolston ( June 2, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday appeared skeptical of the state of New Jersey's position that The National Shooting Sports Foundation still lacked standing as it tries to renew its challenge of a Garden State law allowing it to sue gunmakers for endangering public safety, questioning what exactly is impermissible under broad statutory language like "unreasonable" conduct....
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