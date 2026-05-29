Spotify Says Class Suit Over Bots Lacks 'Special Relationship'
By Craig Clough ( May 29, 2026, 9:30 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Spotify urged a California federal judge Friday to dismiss a proposed class action from the rapper RBX alleging the streaming service allows billions of fraudulent bots to elevate some performers at the expense of others, saying no "special relationship" exists between the parties to support the negligence claim....
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