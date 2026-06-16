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How Boards Can Shrink The AI Governance Gap

By Courtney Quirós, Cynthia Cole and Lex Diktas Mayo ( June 16, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- Nearly 90% of organizations now use artificial intelligence in some capacity, a reality reflected in public company disclosures, which report both widespread AI saturation and the attendant business impacts and risks.[1] Among S&P 500 companies, 72% identified AI as a material risk in their most recent Form 10-Ks, up 60% since 2023.[2]...

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