Golf Co. Urges 11th Circ. To Sink Shattered Club Suit

By Mike Curley ( June 1, 2026, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A group of golf equipment companies are urging the Eleventh Circuit to leave dismissed a suit by a college baseball player alleging that a defective golf club shattered while he was using it and injured his hand, saying the trial court rightly found that his expert failed to establish any defect....
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