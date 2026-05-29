Atmos Energy Hit With 1st Suit Over Deadly Dallas Explosion

By Hailey Konnath ( May 29, 2026, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas man who escaped the May 28 natural gas explosion at a Dallas apartment complex sued Atmos Energy Corp. on Friday, claiming the company failed to properly monitor conditions in his complex despite knowing the risks, calling it a pattern of "gross negligence" that contributed to the deadly blast....
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