Suspended Fla. Lawyer's Bankruptcy Case Thrown Out
By Phillip Bantz ( June 1, 2026, 3:21 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy court judge has dismissed the Chapter 13 case of a suspended lawyer facing state bar disciplinary charges over allegations that he defrauded dozens of clients by charging them legal fees for cases that he abandoned....
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