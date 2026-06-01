DOJ Seeks Judge's Recusal Over Attending Political Event

By Emily Johnson ( June 1, 2026, 4:58 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has called for a Georgia federal judge to recuse herself from its suit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger over not providing election records, arguing that the judge has been identified in the news as being privately reprimanded for misconduct, including attending a Democratic district attorney's election victory event....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.