Utah Backs 10th Circ. Review Of Ute Split-Estate Fight

By Crystal Owens ( June 1, 2026, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Utah and two of its counties are asking the Tenth Circuit to grant the Ute Indian Tribe permission to file an interlocutory appeal on whether split estate lands are Indian Country, saying that final resolution of the issue will allow a half-century of litigation to end....
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