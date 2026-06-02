Rwanda Loses $135M Claim Against UK In Failed Migrant Deal
By Joyce Hanson ( June 2, 2026, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Permanent Court of Arbitration has denied Rwanda's $135 million (£100 million) claim against the United Kingdom after the U.K. scrapped a controversial migrant agreement saying it would pay the African country to take in asylum-seekers who originally appeared on British shores....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.