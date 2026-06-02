Paul Hastings Lands Winston & Strawn Capital Markets Duo

By Lynn LaRowe ( June 2, 2026, 7:01 AM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP announced Tuesday that it has brought on a pair of capital markets and public advisory partners in Dallas and Orange County, California, who came aboard from Winston & Strawn LLP just as that firm combined with U.K.-based Taylor Wessing to form Winston Taylor....
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