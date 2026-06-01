Jan. 6 Participants Sue Feds For 'Vindictive' Prosecutions

By Jared Foretek ( June 1, 2026, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Nine Jan. 6 participants sued the federal government, former Attorney General Merrick Garland, and several prosecutors and FBI agents Friday, claiming they were subject to malicious prosecutions and unconstitutional retaliation for their roles in the attack on the U.S. Capitol in 2021....
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