Penske, Family Spar In 5th Circ. Crash Suit After Montgomery
By Linda Chiem ( June 1, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Trucking services giant Penske Logistics LLC and its freight broker affiliate Penske Transportation Management LLC have told the Fifth Circuit that the U.S. Supreme Court's recent Montgomery ruling doesn't support reviving negligence claims from the family of a man killed in a 2018 Texas collision....
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