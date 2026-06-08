Womble Bond Adds Alston & Bird Patent Atty To IP Team
By Emily Johnson ( June 8, 2026, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has brought on an Alston & Bird LLP partner to its Atlanta office, strengthening its patent prosecution and litigation practice....
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