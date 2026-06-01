Valeant Investors Should Get Cert. In PwC Fight, Report Says
By Dorothy Atkins ( June 1, 2026, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A special master recommended Monday that a New Jersey federal judge certify a class of Valeant Pharmaceuticals stockholders looking to hold PwC liable for missing "red flags" that could have caught what they called market manipulation by the pharmaceutical company, rejecting the professional services giant's argument that the lead plaintiff's claims are atypical and "lawyer-driven."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.