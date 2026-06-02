Feds Blocked From Divesting Wyo. Facility Stewardship
By Rae Ann Varona ( June 2, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal judge ruled that a Wyoming supercomputing facility used for atmospheric research must stay under a consortium of 129 universities' care pending litigation over the National Science Foundation's decision to divest the consortium of stewardship, saying the NSF failed to explain its decision and effectively ignored public comments....
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