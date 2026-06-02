Virtu Insider Buyback Suit Survives Dismissal Bid

By Jarek Rutz ( June 2, 2026, 9:12 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Court of Chancery on Tuesday refused to dismiss a stockholder lawsuit accusing Virtu Financial Inc.'s founder and top executives of using the company's share repurchase program to unfairly enrich insiders at the expense of public investors, finding that the claims were reasonably supported at the pleading stage....
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