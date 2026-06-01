SEC Defends Deal Over Musk's Late Twitter Buy-Up Disclosure

By Lauren Berg ( June 1, 2026, 11:29 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday defended its settlement with Elon Musk over his initial purchase of Twitter stock in 2022, saying the deal was not the result of collusion, after the D.C. federal judge overseeing the case questioned whether Musk was getting special treatment....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.