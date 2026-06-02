Aspiration Co-Founder Gets 14 Yrs In $248M Fraud Scheme

By Gina Kim ( June 2, 2026, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Joseph Sanberg, co-founder of the now defunct, celebrity-backed and sustainability-focused financial services company Aspiration Partners, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a California federal judge, stemming from a years-long scheme where he defrauded more than 130 victims of at least $248 million. ...
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