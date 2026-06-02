Ga. Law Firm Says Wells Fargo Has Info On $1.3M Wire Fraud
By Emily Johnson ( June 2, 2026, 4:22 PM EDT) -- A Georgia-based personal injury law firm said it was defrauded into wiring more than $1.3 million to a Wells Fargo Bank NA account and has asked a Texas state court to require the bank to divulge details about the transfer as the firm investigates possible civil claims....
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