Feds Ask 9th Circ. To Ax 'Outdated' Flores Migrant Kids Pact

By Dorothy Atkins ( June 2, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to end the 30-year-old Flores settlement governing the custody of detained immigrant children, arguing there have been "enormous" changes to migration patterns and the law, and federal courts should not be micromanaging the government's immigration practices by enforcing an "outdated policy preference."...
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