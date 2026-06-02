Feds Say Lejeune Plaintiffs Seek Billion-Dollar 'Windfall'
By Emily Field ( June 2, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The federal government has told a North Carolina federal court that Camp Lejeune litigants are trying to rewrite the 2022 federal law that allowed them to recover damages from their exposure to toxic water on the base to give them a "windfall" of billions of dollars....
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