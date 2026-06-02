Tribe Waived Immunity In Casino Land Fight, NC Panel Told

By Hayley Fowler ( June 2, 2026, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Catawba Indian Nation can't assert blanket immunity from a development company's suit claiming the tribe "ran wild" with the access it received to privately owned land surrounding the tribe's planned casino in North Carolina, the company told a state appellate panel Tuesday....
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