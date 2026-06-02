Texas Biz Court Sinks Vessel Tracking Co.'s Discovery Bid

By Spencer Brewer ( June 2, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A Texas Business Court judge quoted ancient Greek philosophers when he denied a request for an order submitted by a geospatial data analytics company seeking discovery relating to a government bid from its erstwhile business partner, saying that granting the request may create unintended harm....
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