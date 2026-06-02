9th Circ. Won't Recharge Kids' Suit Over Trump's Energy EOs
By Rachel Riley ( June 2, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel refused Tuesday to revive a group of youths' legal challenge of President Donald Trump's executive orders spurring the use of fossil fuels to meet the country's energy needs, concluding the plaintiffs "can only speculate" that the orders will trigger agency decisions that ultimately intensify climate change....
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