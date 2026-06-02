WARN Act Plaintiffs Vie For Control In First Brands Ch. 11

By Vince Sullivan ( June 2, 2026, 2:57 PM EDT) -- Attorneys representing two groups of employees terminated by bankrupt auto parts maker First Brands Group asked to be put in control of mass termination litigation against the company, each saying on Tuesday that they have the necessary experience to guide the cases toward class certification....
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